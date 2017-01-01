January 2017 issue
“I didn’t want to go through that again!” What a way to win a world title. And what a way to go! Squeezed till his pips squeaked between Hamilton and Vettel in the closing laps of the Abu Dhabi GP, Nico Rosberg refused to buckle and left as world champion. And then… the bombshell!
