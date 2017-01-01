Home Have your say - F1 Racing Global Fan Community Facebook Facebook
January 2017 issue
2016 “I didn’t want to go through that again!” What a way to win a world title. And what a way to go! Squeezed till his pips squeaked between Hamilton and Vettel in the closing laps of the Abu Dhabi GP, Nico Rosberg refused to buckle and left as world champion. And then… the bombshell!
Read excerpts from this feature ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THIS ISSUE:What's in this month's issue
The latest from the Editor
F1 Wallpapers
Subscription Special Offer